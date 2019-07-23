Prosecutors presented a detailed picture Monday in 6th District Court of how law enforcement worked to track a vehicle from the scene of a Feb. 17, 2018, homicide to the home of a murder suspect during first-day testimony in the trial of Jermaine Davis, 34, of Paris.
Using video footage from a residential security camera near the Willow Bend Apartments at the corner of 13th Street SE and Hilliard Alley in southeast Paris where the murder took place, along with footage from several businesses on Clarksville Street and Lamar Avenue, detectives tracked Davis’ Honda CVR.
The state presented no DNA evidence or fingerprints linking Davis to the crime but Paris police officers testified a 9 mm pistol found inside the defendant’s home at 515 42nd St. SW matched bullet casings at the murder scene.
Friends and relatives of both Davis and victim KeTemya Hurndon sat through day-long testimony as Lamar County District Attorney Gary Young and assistant Ken Kaminer argued for the state, and Paris attorney Nick Stallings and Sulphur Springs attorney Clay Johnson represented the defense.
Police Sgt. Shawn Upchurch testified he was on civil standby Feb. 17, 2018, on Margaret Street behind the apartments when a woman told him someone had been shot. Upchurch said he found the unresponsive victim with multiple gunshot wounds in the driver’s seat of a Cadillac parked at the apartment complex.
The prosecution questioned a Willow Bend resident, who was seen talking to Hurndon shortly before the shooting but was cleared of any involvement. The subpoenaed and reluctant witness said he saw a man drive off in a small SUV but did not witness the shooting. In later testimony, the witness admitted he told a Paris detective he thought the man might have been Davis.
Paris patrol officer Richard Cutshall, a former Air Force security officer trained in vehicle identification and recognized in court as an expert, testified he identified a compact white SUV in video footage as a Honda CRV.
Paris detective Christopher Mayfield testified because there were no witnesses to the shooting, officers turned to surveillance videos for leads and found several other possible suspects, which he said detectives interviewed and cleared.
While off duty Feb. 23, 2018, just six days after the shooting, Mayfield said he saw the Honda a little after noon on Bonham Street and followed it to a residence on 42nd Street SE, where he got the tag number and tracked ownership to Davis.
“Someone thought they saw him in the area at the time of the murder so I reported what I had observed and started surveillance,” Mayfield testified, adding police maintained surveillance throughout the night while obtaining a search warrant, making plans for and instigating a search the next day at the residence where police arrested Davis, found a 9 mm pistol in the bedroom and about 15 pounds of marijuana in the attic.
During cross examination of witnesses throughout the day, the defense attempted to build its case.
“We are going to look closely at the investigation — what was done and what was not done,” Stallings said in an opening statement. “We will ask you to judge not only the credibility of witnesses but the incredibility of the investigation, and I think you will find reasonable doubt as to the defendant’s involvement.”
The state was to continue its case at 9 a.m. today with an expected three witnesses. District Judge Wes Tidwell told jurors to expect deliberation to begin mid-day.
