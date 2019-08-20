Three new firefighters — Ryan Poole, Austin Bush and Zach Beal — will join Paris Fire Department in the coming months. They just have to pass the paramilitary-style fire academy first.
Despite the academy’s intimidating description, all three said they are not nervous. Instead, they are looking forward to the challenge.
“We’re excited to have them start with us; we’re looking forward to what they’re going to bring to our department,” assistant fire chief Thomas McMonigle said. “We always love seeing new, fresh faces, and we really look forward to them getting through their training, getting on the rigs, and start making contributions to the department and the city of Paris.”
Poole, 23, is from Paris and graduated from Chisum High School. He said he worked “a lot of odd jobs” before joining the fire department, but had always wanted to be a firefighter.
“This has been a lifetime dream of mine to become a fireman, not only just a fireman but here in Paris,” he said. “It’s always something I just wanted to do.”
Poole said he’s looking forward to serving his hometown and the people he knows well. Despite trepidation about responding to difficult calls — “You’re with people when they’re experiencing the devastation of losing everything,” he said — he’s also ready and excited to get started.
Bush, 22, also is from Paris and was homeschooled. He has family who worked at the fire department, so he grew up with their example to follow. He was a firefighter at Tigertown and Direct volunteer fire departments for six years and worked on a ranch all his life, he said.
“I’m most excited to be a part of a brotherhood, there’s that strong brotherhood mentality,” he said. “I want to give back to the community.”
Beal, 26, is originally from Florida but grew up in Mount Pleasant. He previously worked construction, but also had family who worked as firefighters and law enforcement and wants to follow in their footsteps.
“I’m happy because my son is so proud of me. He says ‘My dad is a firefighter!’,” Beal said. “It’s about helping the community and saving lives. We want to inspire the community.”
“Protect and serve,” Poole added.
The men leave Friday for Collin County College in McKinney, where they will train in the academy for four months before also receiving their EMS certifications, which requires another two months of training.
McMonigle said past graduates enrolled in the Sulphur Springs fire academy course, which he recommended as “excellent,” but said the Collin County course would give the men college credit for enrolling. The Collin County course was more cost and time efficient for Poole, Bush and Beal, McMonigal added.
The academy will prepare the men for the pressures of a fire scene, familiarize them with station life and department hierarchy and prepare them physically through the paramilitary program structure, Fire Chief Mike Vogel said.
“I think they’ll come back really good firefighters,” he said.
