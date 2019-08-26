The Sixth District Appeals Court in Texarkana denied the appeals of two Paris men in decisions issued late last week.
Both Allan Michael McCarty, 29, and Robert Bryan Finch, 37 will continue to serve terms in prison after the three-judge panel upheld decisions made in Sixth District Court by Judge Wes Tidwell.
A Lamar County jury on March 1 handed Finch a 15-year prison sentence on a charge of assaulting a family member as a repeat offender with a previous family assault conviction. In his appeal, Finch challenged the sufficiency of the evidence showing he had a prior family violence assault conviction although Finch had pleaded true to an earlier charge.
“This admission removed the need for the state to provide additional proof of his conviction,” the court’s opinion stated.
Finch also challenged the evidence that supported the claim he assaulted his wife Oct. 1, 2017. After police were called the day of the attack and his wife told police officers and health care workers Finch beat her, the wife recanted the charge in court. The wife testified she and her husband picked up a woman in Dallas, brought her back to Paris to engage in sex. The wife testified the woman attacked her after Finch ran off with drugs they had purchased.
“In this case, the verdict indicates that the jury disbelieved Allison’s recantation testimony and believed her original allegations that she made on the day of the attack,” the appellate court’s opinion states.”We affirm the judgment of the trial court.”
Although the appeals court upheld the lower court’s decision in McCarty’s case, the higher court found a clerical error and ordered a correction.
“We have reviewed the entire appellate record and have independently determined that no reversible error exists,” the higher court’s opinion states. “However, our review of the record shows that the written judgment does not accurately reflect the statute under which McCarty was convicted.”
McCarty pleaded guilty in April 2018 to a second degree felony charge of the manufacture and delivery from 1 to 4 grams of a prohibited drug and was sentenced to 10 years of community service. However, the written judgment states a first-degree felony charge in the amount of 4 grams or more, but less than 400 grams — thus the error.
In March 2019, Tidwell revoked probation and handed McCarty a six-year prison sentence.
McCarty appealed, charging the court lacked evidence in revoking probation and that he received ineffective council. However, the appeals court found “sufficient evidence that McCarty failed to complete his required community service and pay his monthly fees” and “the record does not establish that McCarty received ineffective assistance of counsel.”
