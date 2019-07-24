A Lamar County jury found Jermaine Davis, 34, of Paris, guilty of murder Tuesday afternoon, and 6th District Judge WesTidwell sentenced the defendant to life in prison.
After deliberating for two hours, the nine-woman, three-man jury also found Davis guilty of felony in possession of a firearm and possession of 5 to 50 pounds of marijuana, handing him maximum sentences of 10 years on the firearm charge and 20 years on the marijuana charge. Sentences run concurrently, and Davis will serve a minimum 30 years before he is eligible for parole.
Davis showed little to no emotion during the two-day trial, sitting quietly as witnesses presented circumstantial evidence, linking him to the July 17, 2018, fatal shooting of Paris resident KeTemya Hurndon in a vehicle parked outside an apartment complex in southeast Paris.
Testimony by expert witnesses Tuesday linked a bullet found near the heart of the deceased during autopsy to a 9 mm handgun found in the bedroom at Davis’ residence on 42nd Street SW, where detectives also found roughly 13 pounds of marijuana in the attic.
During a six-day investigation using surveilance footage from private residences and businesses, Paris police were able to identify Davis’ Honda CVR as the white vehicle witnesses said left the murder scene.
Before reaching a verdict, jurors asked to examine notes containing a confession written by Davis while incarcerated in Lamar County Jail and introduced earlier in the day. Davis submitted one note on a jail grievance form and then later repeated the confession on a Paris Police Department form
“I am guilty on the murder charge. Take me to court. I am tired,” a former Lamar County jailer read from the grievance form. When asked to submit the note on a proper form, the jailer said Davis complied. “I am guilty. Want to go to court as soon as possible. Tired of Lamar County Jail.”
Throughout the trial, lead defense attorney Nick Stallings of Paris and Clay Johnson of Sulphur Springs argued unsuccessfully about no DNA or fingerprint evidence linking their client to the crime. Stallings reprimanded detectives for an incomplete investigation and police officers for not wearing body cameras when entering Davis’ residence.
Lead prosecutor Benjamin Kaminar with the Lamar County District Attorney’s Office and Lamar County District Attorney Gary Young commended police.
“I think they did an exceptional job based on information they were given,” Kaminar said during closing statements. “It was pretty amazing, in my opinion.”
During the trial’s punishment phase before Tidwell, who the defendant elected to decide his sentence, Stallings asked for redemption and an opportunity for his client “to turn his life around and be a productive member of society.”
Young said Davis had his chance to be rehabilitated when he was given probation on a cocaine conviction in 2006 but continued criminal activity, “pushing every last chip until with the last chip he had in the pile he took another person’s life.”
Before pronouncing sentence, Tidwell lamented.
“I took away from this trial an unfortunate reflection we get from today’s society,” the judge said, adding that turf wars and drugs “are ripping our families apart and sending young men and older men to prison...a poor reflection of what our world has become.”
From his take on the evidence in the case, Tidwell said, “There was a cold blooded killing.”
During victim impact statements, Hurndon’s father, a brother and a sister shared their hurt and encouraged Davis to get his life together.
“You hurt us real bad,” the sister said, while the brother said, “Get yourself together, not for me or my family or for your family but for yourself.”
After the trial, both Kaminar and Young praised Paris police for their work.
“Paris police should be commended for the thorough and detailed investigation,” Kaminar said. “From the first officer’s response, running towards the sound of gunfire to detectives reviewing surveillance videos from across the area to an officer utilizing skills gained in the Air Force to identify the suspect vehicle that ultimately led to Davis, the tireless efforts of the Paris Police Department were key to solving this case.”
Young said the jury recognized both the effort of police in bringing Davis to justice and the strength of the state’s case.
“The people of Lamar County should be proud of their law enforcement officers and jury for the result of this case,” Young said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.