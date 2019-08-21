Tree crash
Buy Now

Novice and Faught VFD direct traffic on FM 195 Tuesday following an accident that killed a Paris man. 

 By Macon Atkinson macon.atkinson@theparisnews.com

A single-vehicle car accident claimed the life of Eneri Munoz, 62, of Paris, after he was airlifted to Greenville for medical treatment Tuesday.

Texas Department of Public Safety troopers investigated the crash at 10:33 a.m. at the 13000 block of FM 195 in Lamar County, said information officer Mark Tackett.

Munoz was traveling northbound on 195 when he lost control of his Chevrolet pickup truck and struck a tree, troopers determined. Munoz was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, Tackett said.

Paris EMS, DPS, Lamar County Sheriff’s Office deputies, and Novice and Faught volunteer fire departments all responded, where they provided medical treatment and directed the flow of traffic around the scene.

Munoz was flown by Air Evac to Hunt Regional Medical Center in Greenville, where he was pronounced dead, Tackett said.

Macon Atkinson is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6963 or macon.atkinson@theparisnews.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.