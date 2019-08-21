A single-vehicle car accident claimed the life of Eneri Munoz, 62, of Paris, after he was airlifted to Greenville for medical treatment Tuesday.
Texas Department of Public Safety troopers investigated the crash at 10:33 a.m. at the 13000 block of FM 195 in Lamar County, said information officer Mark Tackett.
Munoz was traveling northbound on 195 when he lost control of his Chevrolet pickup truck and struck a tree, troopers determined. Munoz was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, Tackett said.
Paris EMS, DPS, Lamar County Sheriff’s Office deputies, and Novice and Faught volunteer fire departments all responded, where they provided medical treatment and directed the flow of traffic around the scene.
Munoz was flown by Air Evac to Hunt Regional Medical Center in Greenville, where he was pronounced dead, Tackett said.
