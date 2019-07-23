Paris City Council used a parliamentary procedure to delay vote on a controversial zoning request at a Monday meeting and gave no new direction to the city manager on a proposed 2019-20 budget.
During an hour-long meeting with Mayor Steve Clifford and Councilor Bill Trenado absent, the council opened a public hearing on a zoning change at the corner of Bonham and 32nd NW streets requested by Planning and Zoning Commissioner James O’Bryan and immediately extended the hearing and vote until the next meeting Aug. 12.
A vote on the zoning change request from a single-family dwelling to a neighborhood service district, which reflects the city’s future use plan, requires six votes to pass because of a certified petition by at least 20% of nearby property owners. There were five council members present on Monday.
The city manager’s general fund budget at roughly $24.2 million, which comes with no raise for city employees and no increase to the property tax rate of 55.195 cents per $100 valuation, includes an extra $145,000 for mill and overlay work to supplement $800,000 in the budget for street repair.
Grant match funds for a bicycle pump track, the HOME program to replace homes for the poor and sidewalks on downton Houston Street and Pine Bluff Street near Aikin Elementary School also are included as are funds for a new ambulance and a couple new employees to help with community development and code enforcement.
The Utilities Fund budget of roughly $15.2 million is funded by a boost in sewer rates and includes almost $400,000 for engineering work on a proposed $30 to $40 million renovation of the wastewater treatment plant.
A public hearing on the budget is set for Sept. 3 and budget adoption is slated Sept. 16 before the beginning of the new fiscal year Oct. 1.
