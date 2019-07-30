After months of preparation and with the help of multiple sponsors, NAACP Paris chapter members loaded onto a bus with 22 local high school students for a weeklong trip to the nation’s capital.
It was a trip NAACP member Vanessa Preston was looking forward to as a way of providing those students an experience they might not otherwise have had the opportunity to enjoy.
“It’s something that I’ve always thought about doing. Years ago, we used to do this from time to time. Not something this big,” Preston said. “And it’s just something that I like to do, my husband likes to do to give back to the community. Just giving back, and trying to give the kids some new experiences.”
The group embarked July 21 on their educational journey, financed through a community fundraising effort that raised $30,000 for the all-expenses paid trip, and returned from Washington, D.C., on Saturday. Participating students from Paris High School and Trinity Christian Academy were selected through an essay competition in which they wrote about the benefits of the trip to them. They also were tasked with obtaining three letters of support from community members outside family.
“The generous donors from this and surroundings communities made the impossible possible, providing students and adult sponsors an unforgettable historical experience,” NAACP member Joan Mathis said.
Students were treated to a sightseeing tour of Washington, and they explored the rich history of the city. Along the two-day bus ride there, they stopped in other notable cities such as Memphis and Nashville in Tennessee.
The Lincoln Memorial, the Washington Monument and the Vietnam Veterans Memorial within the National Mall were points of interest providing a tangible link between the students and America’s history.
“Viewing the Wall of Names of those whose lives were lost in the Vietnam War, including Parisians, created a moment of sorrow and a reminder that ‘Freedom Is not free.’ Standing in front of the White House and the Lincoln Memorial, just to mention a few, ignited a sense of gratitude for our homeland,” Mathis said. “Touring the National Museum of African American History and Culture, opened on Sept. 24, 2016, created an ‘unprecedented opportunity to explore and revel in African American history and culture.’ Listening to the video of Dr. Martin Luther King’s ‘I Have a Dream’ renews one’s determination to ask, ‘What can I contribute to my family, my community, my church, and my country? How can I contribute to this country ‘s teaching our children to love God, to honor their forefathers, and those who have farmed our lands, paving way for generations to follow?’”
Before leaving, Paris High School senior Terrell Gill, 17, said he planned to take advantage of the educational experience.
“I’m excited to see the Martin Luther King Monument, the Washington Monument and the African American Museum to learn more about my culture,” Gill said. I hope to get into politics or law someday, and I am excited to get to visit the Library of Congress.”
While the students were in awe of the National Mall, they agreed the highlight of the trip was visiting the National African American Museum, a part of the Smithsonian Institution opened in September 2016. There, they walked through exhibits displaying the ups and downs of African American history, allowing the students to take in the importance of different movements throughout the decades.
Students also enjoyed a boat ride to Georgetown, a stroll through Chinatown and a shopping spree at the mall above Union Station.
The trip was a blessing, students said, but the most part was the fellowship between them. New friends were made, and the group were constantly smiling and cracking jokes.
“It’s been an amazing experience. Me, I’ve never been too far out of town. The farthest I’ve been is Arkansas, so to go to Washington, D.C., the capital of the United States, and to be hardly a couple miles away from the White House is an amazing experience. This is one experience I’m never going to forget,” said William Lindsey, upcoming senior in Paris High School.
Mathis said, as a senior on the trip, she was especially touched by the dedication of the leaders Vanessa and Herbert Preston and the committee. She noted the time spent with Paris High School graduate, Jatarious Frazier, executive assistant in the Office of the Executive Director, who spent time with the group, encouraging the youth to continue to pursue their goals in life.
“I was also deeply touched by native Parisian Debra Scott, who expressed encouraging words to our youth as we departed Washington, D.C,” Mathis said.
Paris News staff writer Mary Madewell contributed to this story.
