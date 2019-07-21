For balloon festival visitors like Katie Tate, live music and carnival rides for her children were appealing — but those things couldn’t beat the opportunity to ride in a helicopter or hot air balloon.
“It’s nice out here, I think it’s really fun,” she said. “We’re most excited about the helicopter ride and ride in the balloons.”
This is the fourth year Paris has hosted a balloon festival, and event organizer Anne Gilliland called it “a banner year.”
“I bet we’ll have 8,000 (people) at least, maybe more. And I don’t mean that lightly. I think that’s a possibility,” she said.
With 34 vendors, food trucks, live music, a kid’s carnival zone, helicopter rides and balloon activities, the festival offered a variety of ways to beat the July heat over the weekend.
Friday featured performances from bands Common Ground and Rhythmaddicts, carnival activities and games, and a balloon glow; balloon pilots launched early Saturday and Sunday mornings, when people could come and watch for free, followed by Saturday evening performances from Slightly Used Band and Rue 82.
Event organizer Paul Spencer said the festival is put on by the Paris Balloon and Music Association, formed by the Paris Area Arts Alliance and the Paris Blues Society. The new organization is composed of volunteer board members from the two organizations who put on the event and raise money to fund scholarships for elementary through high school students in Lamar County. The association also sponsors dramas at Paris High School and North Lamar, Gilliland said.
“These are the people who make it happen. Count them: there aren’t very many of them,” Gilliland said. “We work very, very hard. We work in order to raise money to give back to the community through the students.”
Spencer said funding next year’s balloon event is a goal, but the main focus is the scholarships and supporting local arts. The association does not have a specific financial goal in mind, he said, but would like all they can get.
Shayla Armstrong, a vocalist with Common Ground, said this was the first festival the band had played. Despite the new environment, she said the band was not nervous, and she was most looking forward to performing “Hand in my Pocket” by Alanis Morissette.
“I’m excited, it’s going to be fun,” she said. “We mostly do local restaurants, little eat out places. It’s a little warm out there, but it’s going to be good.”
Hampton Inn in Paris was the official host hotel for the balloon festival, general manager Laura Spencer said, and the hotel was booked full. She said they had 25 balloon pilots and sound and stage crew members staying at the hotel, in addition to 20 to 25 cyclists attending Tour de Paris. Fifty of the hotel’s 67 rooms were reserved for the events Friday night, she said, and it even had to turn away 15 people Friday night due to lack of space.
Spencer said interaction with attendees has been positive.
“They’ve been a fun group of people, they’ve been hanging out in the lobby and in the pool,” she said. “And they’re here doing things in the community.”
