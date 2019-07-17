When Brad Shelton gave up smoking in the early 1980s, he bought himself a bicycle and began riding the backroads of Lamar County with a small group of other exercise enthusiasts.
Thirty five years later he will be leading this year’s Tour de Paris, an event he and his friends organized in 1984 because they thought every community needed a bicycle rally to encourage others to participate in a healthy lifestyle.
“Eight or 10 of us thought we needed a bicycle event in Paris,” Shelton said, explaining cycling had begun to grow in popularity across the country. “We had 50 or 60 people participate in the first Tour de Paris. Four or five years later, we had 600 to 700 riders, and our little group just couldn’t handle it anymore.”
That’s when the Visitors and Convention Council of Lamar County Chamber of Commerce took over the then competitive-timed event and soon turned the rally into a ride through the countryside.
“The chamber has done a fantastic job of organizing and promoting the tour through the years,” Shelton said. “I haven’t missed a year since 1984, and I am honored to lead off this year’s tour.”
Tour de Paris kicks off at 8 a.m. Saturday west of Love Civic Center along Jefferson Road near Paris Junior High School. Cyclists will follow Jefferson Road and head toward downtown before splitting off into one of seven available routes ranging from 14 to 80 miles, according to Lamar County Chamber of Commerce tourism director Becky Semple. Two routes feature Paris’ iconic Trail de Paris while the other five roll through southwestern Lamar County, at times crossing into Fannin and Delta counties.
Volunteers spent the last few weeks accepting donations, placing signs, filling goody bags and planning 19 hydration stations along the routes more than an expected 1,000 cyclists will pedal through this year.
“Tour de Paris is a great tradition with cyclists as well as our community,” Semple said. “More than 600 volunteers, plus city personnel, law enforcement, fire department, EMS and reserves, Boy Scouts, communications and sponsors from several businesses all make it possible for us to host Tour de Paris.”
Semple urges folks to come out to cheer cyclists as the group circles the Plaza in downtown Paris.
“We would love for everyone to invite their family and friends to cheer our parade of cyclists as they go around the Plaza,” Semple said. “The kaleidoscope of color will circle the beautiful Culbertson Fountain and then head down 1st Street.”
