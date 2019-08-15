Come September, locals Jay Ryan and Dustin Broadway from I am Broadway will be flying down a racetrack in their eggplant emoji.
Yes, eggplant. The pals have signed up to participate in the Red Bull Soap Box Derby in Dallas on Sept. 28.
“We both do kind of crazy things,” Broadway said. “I thought it would be fun.”
Broadway said he found an ad on Instagram and talked his friend into joining him. He said the eggplant emoji theme was all Ryan’s idea. They submitted a video to the Red Bull team to apply for a spot in the derby, with their vehicle sporting the eggplant emoji.
“Jay and Broadway are hilarious, and we are really excited about their participation,” event promoter Suzi Nadeau with Eleven Collective said. “They are in it to win it.”
Broadway said their submission was “pretty creative,” and because of that, Red Bull is sending a video team to film the pair as they build their derby racer this weekend.
“We are putting together some b-roll packages of some of our most creative and extroverted teams that I will be using in pitches to local media,” Nadeau said. “Basically, we want to be able to tell ‘the story behind the Soapbox,’ to add a human element to this wacky event.
“Many of our teams have great backstories, super creative crafts, skits and costumes and even some heartfelt motives. The fun part is getting to tell those stories in the midst of the motorless mayhem.”
Broadway said the basis for their entry’s design is similar to a five-wheel bike.
“We researched other soap box cars and found a five-wheeled bicycle design,” he said. “We’re calling it a ‘fike’ instead of a bike.”
Ryan works at Maximum Elevation Off-Road on Lamar Avenue, and Broadway said they will be using a lot of spare parts from the shop to build the internal structure of the vehicle, but they are still puzzling over the outside.
“There’s a little bit of a bicycle and a lot of Jeep parts,” he said. “(For the outside) we’ve got two different directions, one being PVC pipe and wrapping it in fabric, and the other, that I think we’ll actually use, is making it like a stuffed animal, so it’s very light.”
The pair will be playing their characters, Dick and Chet, at the race and in the Red Bull video featuring them. When September rolls around, they will be competing against 70 other teams at the track on Windhaven Parkway in The Colony.
Nadeau said for Lamar County residents who want to watch the fun but can’t travel to the metroplex, the event will be livestreaming on Red Bull’s twitch.tv account.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.