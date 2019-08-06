In an attempt to prevent bickering during public hearings on zoning issues before the Paris Planning and Zoning Commission, new policies are in the works.
Commissioners discussed ways to prevent back-and-forth arguments by residents during zoning discussions at a Monday night meeting and asked City Manager John Godwin to return to a September meeting with guidelines.
Commissioner Chad Lindsey introduced the topic after a couple of fairly contentious meetings in recent months.
“Our public hearings sometimes tend to be more of a public debate, and I didn’t know if there is anything we can do as a commission to cut down on the back-and-forth,” Lindsey said.
Godwin said there are several avenues the commission can take to maintain order, ranging from Chairman Keith Flowers being responsible for meeting decorum to establishing rules to limit how long and the number of times a person can speak during a public hearing.
“You can adopt rules for a particular meeting, or you can adopt standing rules, or both,” Godwin said.
Group consensus seemed to be to establish general rules with the understanding a motion can be made at any time to suspend the rules if the commission would like to hear additional testimony.
In earlier action, the commission elected officers and gave approval to two zoning requests.
Flowers received unanimous support for another term as chairman, and Lindsey received the unanimous nod for vice chairman.
Commissioners voted 6-1, with James O’Bryan being the single no vote, to approve a zoning request by Kenneth Dority for a change from two-family to four-family dwelling at 659 20th St. NE. A final plat for the remodeling of the former Anthony Sign Company building, 2735 S. Church St., as a convenience store received unanimous approval.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.