Clenton Eugene Neal, 54, of Paris, pled guilty Friday afternoon to intoxicated manslaughter with a deadly weapon as a repeat offender and received a 25-year prison sentence from 6th District Judge Wes Tidwell.
A week before, Tidwell revoked probation for an earlier alcohol-related crash and sentenced Neal to 10 years in prison. The two sentences will run concurrently, according to Lamar County Assistant District Attorney Jill Drake.
The prosecutor proceeded with murder charges as a result of an August 2018 crash that took the life of a passenger in the vehicle Neal was driving when he reportedly rolled the car in a single-vehicle crash while on probation for the earlier conviction. Neal was first indicted in December 2018 on intoxicated assault with a vehicle charges and subsequently indicted on murder charges when the passenger died of his injuries.
“Based upon the deadly weapon finding, Mr. Neal will have to serve one-half of his time, day for day, before he is eligible for parole,” Drake said. “Because of his prior felony convictions for intoxication assault, I firmly believe that he will not be granted parole at that time. He will most likely not drive again on the streets of Lamar County for a very long time.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.