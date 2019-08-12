Ask anyone who knew Kim Hancock, and they will tell you she was a friend to all she met. On Saturday, the Paris Elks Lodge was full of friends who came to honor her memory after she passed away last week following her battle with cancer.
Roughly 350 people turned out to Kim’s Crazy Fight Benefit, which featured food, live and silent auction items and a raffle.
Lisa Walker, one of the event’s organizers, said she was pleased with the turnout.
“It’s gone extremely well,” Walker said. “Lots of people came out, everyone’s been extremely generous and it’s great to see so many people come out to remember such an amazing person.”
Some of the big auction items included firearms, homemade cornhole boards, furniture, desserts, gift cards to local businesses and restaurants and more.
“The community was so, so generous, and there was a little something here for everyone,” Walkr said.
Hancock was diagnosed with breast cancer in April 2018. Roughly a year later, after a double mastectomy, chemotherapy and other treatments, she was told she was cancer free. It was only a matter of months, however, until doctors found several cancerous spots on her liver. She was diagnosed with Stage 4 liver cancer in May, and she passed away Aug. 5.
Sherry Yeatman, Hancock’s mother, said her daughter never stopped fighting through it all.
“She never lost faith, she never stopped fighting,” Yeatman said. “I remember the day she was diagnosed, and Kim told us, we were all struggling to process it, and Kim says, ‘OK, we’ve got a baseball game to get ready for.’”
Hancock was involved with Dylan’s Drivers and other local organizations, and she would often take part in benefits and fundraisers throughout the community. Those who knew her described her as always being willing to give of herself to help others.
“She’d give a stranger the coat off her back if she knew it’d make them warm,” said Karen Boaz, a good friend of Hancock’s. “For events like this one, she would always, always, always be one of the first people to volunteer to help; she really cared about everyone.”
She was outgoing, and Yeatman said she could fit in with any crowd.
“Everyone loved her,” she said. “She was giving, kind and outgoing. She could be friends with anyone.”
Walker said it will take a few days to calculate the total amount raised, but she said the money raised will go to Hancock’s family, Brandon Hancock, Kim Hancock’s husband, said the money will go to providing for their four children.
“I’m just so grateful to everyone who came out,” he said.
The fact that so many people came out to support Kim Hancock at the same type of events she used to help organize for others was not lost on her mother.
“I’m at a loss for words, it’s so overwhelming,” Yeatman said. “It means so much to me, and I know she’d be happy if she could see this.”
