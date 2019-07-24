Playing for Paris United Soccer Club isn’t just about becoming a better player, according to coaches Jose Dorantes and Ramon Torres. It’s about becoming a better person.
“When I was that age, we always blamed (our decisions) on the people we were around. We said, ‘the people you’re hanging around, that’s the problem.’ But we tell the kids it’s not the people you’re hanging around, it’s your choices,” Torres said. “We teach the kids they have choices in life, in the sport and behavior.”
Paris United has existed for almost 15 years in Paris, and over the years the club has helped seven to eight players go to college on soccer scholarships, Torres said. The club’s goal is to prepare players for “the next level,” helping them win scholarships for college or train to go pro.
Paris United is the only soccer club in Paris for Division U13 and U15 boys, the coaches said, but they also have two girls who play with them. Anyone is welcome to play for the club if they can keep up with the workouts and scholastic standards, and club practices are open session. When older students are interested in college recruitment, the club hosts a showcase tournament in the Metroplex area, where college coaches can come and observe players.
Torres said the club’s priorities are simple: God first, family second, school third, sports fourth and outside influences, friends, fifth.
While the club practices in Paris, they are a travel team and play their games in the Dallas area. Dorantes said the players have learned to hold their own against the bigger clubs in the Metroplex, and coaches push the players every practice to be the best they can be. The goal of traveling, Torres said, is to show the kids there is more than Paris — to broaden their perspectives and show them their options beyond their hometown.
But traveling every weekend comes with challenges. Costs per player can run from $200 to $300, Torres said, and arranging games with Dallas teams can cost $3,000 minimum. Players pay for their equipment, uniforms and travel. The coaches all work full time jobs, Dorantes said, sometimes working 10 to 12 hour days before coming out to coach practices or travel to games.
Despite these challenges, Dorantes said they receive support from club parents who help the coaches schedule games, set up sponsorships from local businesses and book travel.
“To be on a traveling team, it takes a lot of commitment. From the coaches, the parents, from the kids,” Dorantes said. “We’re like a big family. The parents are very supportive. What more could you ask for?”
Joset Gonzalez, 14, has played in the club for four years. He is planning to play soccer in high school and credits the club with preparing him for the next level.
“I’ve enjoyed it, practicing, being with other players who are my friends,” he said.
Diego Dorantes, has also played in the club for four years. He said his goal is to play professional soccer one day, and the club has given him opportunities to pursue that.
“It’s really fun, just traveling everywhere, seeing outside a small town like Paris. It’s just a really fun experience, it gets you better, especially with our coaches,” he said.
As for what keeps the coaches on the field, Dorantes said it is the love for the kids and the game. Torres agreed.
“We love the sport. Being around the kids, it keeps you healthy,” he said.
