It’s 7 a.m. Thursday at Paris Fire Station 1, and firefighter Austin Sugg is making pancakes.
“Not all the guys can cook, but we make breakfast every morning,” he said, pouring batter with practiced expertise. “Actually, we do three meals a day here.”
Eggs sizzled in the pan as firefighters wandered in and out of the kitchen. B shift had finished its 24 hours; C shift was getting ready to take over.
“That’s the thing about this job. You never know what you’re going to get,” driver/engineer Tyler Jeffery said. “You could just be hanging out, or you could be in the truck all day. No two shifts are the same.”
About 14 men staff a shift at Station 1, spending 48 to 72 hours a week on the job. When they’re not out on calls, they keep themselves busy — additional classes, what Jeffery called “continuous education,” such as paramedic training; maintenance around the station; workouts; and community events.
Mondays are truck maintenance day, Jeffery said. Tuesday through Thursday are training days; Friday is station maintenance, Saturday is yard maintenance and Sunday is “technically” a rest day — but Sunday often turns out to be the busiest day of the week, he said.
Thursday’s schedule included a trip to North Lamar High School, where Sugg, a former student, gave a speech at the staff convocation. But before Sugg could leave the station, the radio went off, tonal shrieks signaling a fall call on Stillhouse Road. Sugg and Jeffery cranked the truck and headed out to the home. It didn’t take long; they returned from the call quickly.
“This is the job most of the time,” Jeffery said, pulling off blue medical gloves and squirting hand sanitizer into his palm.
Jerry Horton, a retired firefighter from Station 1, previously said firefighters’ roles have changed rapidly over the years. Instead of just fighting fires, firefighters now respond to medical and hazardous material calls and receive additional training, such as dive training.
Before lunchtime, the men practiced an Honor Guard presentation for retired firefighter Eric Pearson’s funeral Saturday. Every funeral has specific procedures, modeled after paramilitary funerals, Jason Besteman said. For firefighters who died in the line of duty, honors include a full-time casket watch, bagpipe music and a ride in the fire truck. Besteman said for Pearson’s funeral, the family wanted to keep things simple with a flag folding and presentation.
Over a Burgerland lunch of burgers and fries, a call came in for a two-vehicle wreck on Main Street. Relaxing and joking around the kitchen table five minutes before, the crew became all business — racing out to the trucks, lights and sirens on. A man, bleeding from his arm and sweating profusely, sat in the gas station while firefighters and EMS checked his vital signs, bandaged the bleeding and transported him to the ambulance via stretcher. Outside, Jeffery and Besteman swept up broken glass.
The men said the big calls always come while they are eating or during “something important.” Still, they love the job.
“Best job in the world,” firefighter Conner Brinkley said. “I wouldn’t want to do anything else.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.