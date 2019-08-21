The City of Paris is beginning two free community activities during the month of September, both to take place either at Oak Park Methodist Church or at the Oak Park walking track, according to Public Works secretary Carla Trent.
Open to all ages, Walk & Talk, a part of the Walk Across Texas program, begins Sept. 4 and continues through Oct. 25 on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. at the Oak Park walking track or in the Oak Park gymnasium during inclement weather.
A new book club to meet in the Oak Park Methodist Fellow Hall is slated for the second Friday each month from 2 to 3 p.m beginning Sept. 13.
“These are the first of several fun activities we are planning for the fall,” Trent said.
