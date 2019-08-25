Cecil Moody sits on his front porch, BB gun by his side, as he waits for a possum, rat or other animal to crawl out of the overgrown lot across the street from his Culbertson Street house.
Moody has had several pests crawl onto his property from the grass and shrubbery, which stands over a foot tall in places. Other neighbors have even found pests in their homes as the lot has become overgrown, he said.
The lot, which the city tended to in years past, is one of several that have not been maintained as weather delays have backed up public work crews.
“We had a lot of rain in the beginning of the year, and there were a lot of wet days where we weren’t able to go out and maintain these lots,” Paris code enforcement supervisor Robert Talley said. “When you only have a five-man crew covering the whole city, that’s going to really back things up.”
With city crews backed up, the Culbertson Street lot is far from the only one that has been unattended so far this year, Talley said. He estimated there are between 50 and 60 lots that haven’t been maintained, given the backlog of work.
Talley also noted it’s not just mowing and other lot maintenance that has been affected by the year’s heavy rainfall. All work, including property demolitions, maintenance of public parks, work on culverts and ditches and more, has been backed up.
However, Talley said, the city has developed a plan to help make up for lost time.
“A lot of the lots are being handed to contractors, and they should be getting to these lots in the next couple weeks,” he said.
The lot on Culbertson Street, which the city had deemed low priority, was awarded to contractor Great Escapes, Talley said.
“The city doesn’t own that lot, so we’re not making anything by going over there; in fact, we do it at an expense to the city, considering we also spent money to tear down the old building there,” Talley said. “We also tend to target areas with a lot of lots close together first, and I don’t think there are many over there that we work on.”
The lot is owned by Robert Moses, who the city has been unable to contact in several years. Talley said the property owner has not paid taxes on it since 2007. The back taxes now total slightly more than $23,650, and the cost to demolish the house in 2015 was roughly $2,500, Talley said.
“I’m not sure if Mr. Moses is deceased, but we have attempted to contact him several times and have heard nothing back,” he said. “It didn’t help that he didn’t live here in Paris.”
Moody said he understood the city was backed up, but added he was upset by what he perceived as a lack of responsiveness on the part of officials.
“A man from the city came out here and said, ‘Oh yeah, that’s real bad,’” Moody said. “He said he’d get back with me right away, and well, that was two months ago and I never heard from him again.”
Moody said the problem of pests emerging from the overgrown lot has increased the longer it’s been left unattended.
“I see a lot of rats now, some of them have been in my driveway,” he said. “I can’t live like this. I’m an old man, served 22 years in the Navy.”
“All I can say to Mr. Moody and the other people who have had problems with pests is that we’re sorry and we’re working as fast as we can,” Talley said. “It’s in the contractors’ hands now, and hopefully we’ll see work get done very soon now.”
Talley added that neighbors can help the city as it works to catch up.
“We try to mow these lots as fast as possible, but for the most part we have no help from the neighborhoods,” Talley said. “I know it’s not always that simple, especially with lots like this where it’s so overgrown, but if a neighbor wants to help cut the grass at these sorts of lots, that could go a long way.”
