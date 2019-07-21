More than a thousand cyclists buckled their helmets and strapped on their shoes to cruise the trails and county routes of the 36th annual Tour de Paris on Saturday.
Becky Semple, Lamar County Chamber of Commerce’s tourism director, said there was a record number of 850 pre-registered cyclists this year. Cyclists came from across the country, from Wisconsin to Montana, as well as surrounding areas such as Dallas, Fort Worth and Plano.
The tour had seven routes to choose from: the 14- and 21-mile trail rides and the 20-, 35-, 57-, 68- and 80-mile county routes. Semple said there were 19 rest stops with water, fruit and homemade cookies, and local law enforcement officers directed traffic to ensure rider safety.
Semple credited the success of the event to the hard work and enthusiasm of the volunteers. She said 654 people packaged goody bags, prepared food, directed traffic, provided medical services and manned the rest stops, including local Boy Scouts, cheerleaders, churches, commissioners, police and volunteer
fire departments.
“It is a huge, county-wide support,” she said. “It’s gone very smoothly.”
Riders Josef Ferguson and Lindsey Jensen said they did the 14-mile trail ride together and enjoyed it, despite heat and high humidity.
“Reno was uphill both ways,” Ferguson said, laughing. “But by the time you get up the hill, you can kind of rest up.”
Jensen said there were two rest stops she was excited to get to, and the volunteers were friendly and had plenty of towels and water for them.
“The people were really friendly, as soon as we stopped they were handing us stuff,” she said.
Ferguson and Jensen said they rode together in the 2018 Tour de Paris on a mountain tandem bike, but said it was very difficult and they had to turn back on the course early. Both said they’re planning to ride again next year — again, on separate bikes.
Mike Gray, a biker from Plano, was riding in Tour de Paris for the third year. He said he was completing the 2019 European Tour of Texas Challenge, riding in at least three of the challenge’s four rides: Germanfest Bike Rally on April 27, Tour d’Italia on June 15 and Tour de Paris. He did the 35-mile ride Saturday.
“This is a really well-supported ride,” he said. “Tons of stops, there’s traffic directed everywhere. And the roads aren’t too crazy.”
Thirteen-year-old Jackson Sain rode the 20-mile route with a group of seven family members, after previously volunteering at rest stops. He said while he enjoyed “to stand by and hand out towels,” he preferred biking in the tour.
“It was fun, it was cool to see all the bikes flying past you,” he said. “It’s a really good experience, awesome experience, just have fun and see all the bikes.”
Semple said Friday night before the Tour, she likes to see all the local hotel parking lots filled with cars with bikes attached to them.
“We have three things going on: we have Tour de Paris, the balloon festival and Gravel Grind. So it’s a huge weekend,” she said. “Economically, it’s a huge boost, because they’re eating at restaurants, they’re shopping and all kinds of fun stuff. Just enjoying Paris. And some people are staying two nights, so that’s huge.”
Semple said many Paris hotels were offering late checkout to accommodate tour travelers. Hampton Inn general manager Laura Spencer said the hotel had 20 to 25 cyclists staying with them; Motel 6 general manager Mike Desi said 10 to 15 of their 34 rooms were for cyclists; and Baymont Inn general manager Henil Patel said they had 45 cyclists.
“We’re booked out every year for Tour de Paris,” Patel said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.