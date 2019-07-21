Paris city councilors will be asked to give direction to the city manager on a proposed 2019-20 budget when the council meets Monday.
The council also is to review the annual program of work and budgets for Love Civic Center and the Visitors & Convention Council at the 5:30 p.m. meeting scheduled in council chambers at City Hall, 107 E. Kaufman St.
A resolution terminating a 2008 tax abatement agreement with Campbell Soup Co. on a multi-serve juice line no longer in operation also is an agenda item, as is a presentation by Lisa Mikatarian of the Paris Film Festival Office about a planned International Film Festival in April 2020.
Councilors also will be asked to provide direction on development fees as well as consider a lease agreement for the Event Center on Fitzhugh Avenue.
Because a petition against a zoning change from single-family dwelling to neighborhood service on property at the corner of Bonham and 32nd NW streets has been certified, council will conduct a second public hearing and take a second vote on the matter. The petition contains the signatures of at least 20% of nearby neighbors, which means the zoning change approval requires a supermajority, or six votes, no matter the number of councilors in attendance.
