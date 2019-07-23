Carter Porter said his career path, as variegated as tiger’s eye stone, didn’t end with turning 65.
“My doc says I have a bad case of ADHD,” Porter joked.
In his lifetime, Porter said, he has been a jeweler, a body guard, a real estate agent, a police officer, a politician, has run a few restaurants and then circled back around to jeweler for his golden years.
“I asked the wife, ‘please dear, can I do this?’” he said. “She said she has first dibs on anything I make.”
A December 2018 graduate of the Paris Junior College jewelry program, Porter now creates custom jewelry from a little studio on his property in Farmersville. For two years, he said, he traveled back and forth between his home and Paris to get his associate’s degree in applied sciences for jewelry, gemology and CAD design.
“I did everything except watches,” Porter said. “I just wasn’t interested in watches.”
According to U.S. News and World Reports, a growing percentage of retirees find themselves going back to school to further their education. Some go to fulfill a lifelong dream and some to expand their current skill repertoire. Porter said he actually started doing Native American jewelry in the ’60s and ’70s, but that petered out after awhile.
“I wanted to be able to do it in fine jewelry,” he said. “My dad was a professional cowboy artist. The art of creating things was genetic.”
He said when he was in his 20s, he’d make a piece of jewelry, sell it and “then goof off for a week.”
“I thought I was pretty good, until I went back to school and got some training,” Porter said.
He said while at Paris Junior College, he was afraid of becoming “the creepy old guy,” but instead wound up creating strong bonds with the younger students.
“They got to the point they could ask me anything,” Porter said, “from business to personal relationships.”
He said anyone can go back to school, regardless of age.
“I strongly recommend going back to school if you’re not happy with what you’re doing,” Porter said.
Now, he said, he’s happy making pretty things for friends.
“I have all the tools,” Porter said. “I work with stones from the middle east, Bangkok and Vietnam, anywhere I can legally buy from.”
He said clients will frequently bring in old jewelry that needs updating, and he’ll re-work the design for them.
“You really have the finest school in the country for this, that I’m aware of,” Porter said, adding the only one more highly valued was the jewelry school for the royal jeweler in England. “Most of the graduate of the Paris Junior College jewelry do end up owning their own shops.”
He said he prefers fabricating his jewelry from start to finish, but if he has to, he will use a casting service out of New Mexico.
“To me, it’s like a seamstress that takes cloth and needles and thread and makes a dress out of thin air,” he said, which creates unique designs. “You’ve got the only one.
“If you’re doing something you like to do, you’re not working. I wish I had done it 40 years ago.”
