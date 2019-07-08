ROXTON — Cars and children lined up along FM 38 in Roxton for the fireworks show and street dance Saturday night.
“It’s always a pretty good fireworks show,” David Hindman said.
The celebration, organized each year by the Roxton Ex-Students Association, was originally scheduled for July 4, but was pushed to Saturday. The event started at 6 p.m. with an ice cream social, followed by fireworks and dancing to the music of the Two Rivers Band. And, it almost washed out.
“It was raining in Paris,” Lauren Woodard said, waiting on the fireworks at the Terrell Sports Complex while her daughter, Layla, got fireworks painted on her face. “We didn’t know, was it going to get canceled?”
Thankfully, it wasn’t. Sabrina Rosson, with the Roxton Ex-Students, said the ice cream social served a lot of scoops.
“We had a lot of kids over for ice cream,” she said.
Kenneth Peters of Brookston, on the other side of the sports complex, manned the fireworks.
“I’ve done this just about every year in the past few years,” he said.
Peters works as a contractor for Extreme Pyro LLC, the same company that put on the Paris and Honey Grove shows. He said some of his assistants flew a drone over the pyrotechnics.
“For the one in Paris, they got shots up above the fireworks,” he said.
In the concession stand at the complex, Chisum ISD FFA students, organized by sponsor and ag teacher Matt Preston, served in the concession stand.
“Our teacher texted us about it,” Jordyn Lawson said. “He thought it would be a good way to get involved in the community.”
Some of the students serving were established Chisum students, and some were new transfers from Roxton after the consolidation. Preston, who used to teach at Roxton ISD, said the stand had a $400 profit, and that he doesn’t want the community to think Chisum will now ignore Roxton.
“I wanted to ease the transition,” he said. “We’re going to do it again next year. Chisum FFA’s not going to just forget about Roxton. ... That’s our family now.”
After the last firework burst, some people headed down to the main drag in Roxton, in front of the Roxton Cafe & Grocery, for the street dance.
Melissa Brockway said this was the first time the Two Rivers Band played at a Roxton Fourth of July event.
“I’m here to support my friends in the band, Jeff and Tommy,” she said.
