For years, Bodacious the bull wowed the rodeo world with his strength and ferocity. In November, the bucking bull, bred and raised in Bagwell, will be inducted into the Pro Bull Riders Association Hall of Fame and receive the Brand of Honor award, the highest recognition an animal in the rodeo can earn.
Bodacious began competing in rodeos in 1992, and quickly made a name for himself, owner Sammy Andrews said.
“I’ve never seen a bull that could get up that high or buck that hard, and Bo was huge,” Andrews said.
In the competitive world of rodeoing, Bodacious was a two-time Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association champion, winning the award in 1994 and 1995. The fearsome bull also won the PBR Championship in 1995 and the Bucking Bull finals in 1992, 1994 and 1995.
According to a press release from the PBR, Bodacious is one of only two bulls to win both the PBR and PRCA championships.
“When they judge a bull, they’re not just looking at how fast the bull can drop (the bull riders) but the style they do it in,” Andrews said. “They look at how high they jump and drop, how fast they spin and that sort of stuff. And Bo was unlike anything else they’d seen.
“Bo was kind of like George Foreman in boxing. He was 1,900 pounds and he was getting height and speed and doing things that 1,500 pound bulls couldn’t do.”
With his fearsome attributes, Bodacious became one of the most dominant bovines the sport has ever seen, and Andrews said very few bulls that have come since can rival Bodacious.
While Bodacious was competing in the early to mid-1990s, Andrews and his bull were on the road nearly constantly. Andrews said the majority of the year was spent traveling the country from one rodeo to the next.
In one particularly grueling stretch, Andrews traveled from Florida to Wyoming, from there to northern California and then hundreds of miles to southern California, with hardly any respite in between.
Andrews said the near-constant travel was worth it, though.
“You have to enjoy it to be in the business,” Andrews said with a laugh. “Otherwise you won’t make it very long.”
The bull became a bona fide celebrity, and Bodacious found himself not just competing in rodeos, but appearing at the grand openings of hotels and casinos in Las Vegas, among other publicity events.
Fans bought figurines of Bodacious, stickers or T-shirts bearing his image and more. The allure of Bodacious continued even after he died in 1999; in 2004, a documentary was released chronicling the animal’s story, titled “Fearless Bodacious.”
Though Bodacious’ career was dominant, it was unfortunately cut short after Bodacious seriously injured bull rider Tuff Hedeman, and Andrews decided to retire the bull in 1995.
“He rearranged Tuff’s face… it was really serious,” Andrews said. “He needed a lot of surgeries… I realized that if I didn’t retire Bo, someone could get killed.”
Andrews said it was extremely sad taking Bodacious out when he was at the top of the bull riding world, though he knew it had to be done.
Though Bodacious has been gone for 20 years, and gone from the sport of bull riding for even longer, the legacy lives on.
“To this day, I’ll be at a rodeo and someone will say, ‘Hey! You’re Bodacious’ owner,’” Andrews said. “That’s a really special feeling. Bo opened a lot of doors for me, and I’m just lucky to have been able to be a part of it all.”
