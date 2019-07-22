CLARKSVILLE — For years, Community Healthcore has provided residents of Red River County with mental health care services. This year, the clinic will expand its services beyond just mental health care.
Community Healthcore will be adding primary care services, which are expected to be rolled out in the fall.
“Essentially, it will be like going for a checkup,” Director of Nursing and Crisis Services Brenda Clark said. “If you’re ill or have a sore throat you can come for that… we’ll assess people and prescribe medicine, but we won’t be an urgent care or emergency care clinic.”
Director of Behavioral Health Steve Archer said the clinic still needs to finish hiring, planning and other steps before the primary care services are ready to be rolled out, and he estimated the services will likely be instituted in November.
Existing patients will likely be carried over and be able to receive the primary care services, he said, and the clinic will work to bring in new clients as well.
Currently, Community Healthcore works with children, teenagers and adults to address a number of intellectual and developmental disabilities. Counsellors also work with clients to address issues like anxiety, depression, abuse, bullying, substance abuse, nutrition problems and more. Also available through Community Healthcore is counselling for relationship issues such as marriage counselling, counselling for parents and children and more.
Archer said the addition of primary care services is part of Community Healthcore’s push to provide integrative healthcare in the Northeast Texas region.
“We want to invest more in Clarksville and the surrounding areas, and provide the best possible care possible for the people of this community,” he said.
