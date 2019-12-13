When your youngest child asks you to attend their Christmas program, you oblige.
That’s what I did last night as I joined several hundred other proud parents and grandparents watching a group of 4- and 5-year-olds perform on stage at the T.G. Givens Early Childhood Center cafeteria.
It brought back memories from roughly 40 years ago when my youngest daughter sang on that same stage as a kindergarten student in the days before pre-kindergarten. Kim Madewell Miller is now an administrator at the Paris ISD early childhood campus after teaching there for more than 20 years. What a difference almost half a century makes.
Dressed in colorful costumes equal to any one might see at Disneyland, 42 preschoolers sang and danced as they presented “Christmas Classics Remix,” a selection of favorite children’s Christmas songs.
Children were dressed as angels, elves, reindeer, snowmen, sugar plum fairies along with a gingerbread boy and girl, Grinch, a Nutcracker, a couple of Christmas trees and Santa and Mrs. Santa Claus.
To my amazement, not one of those 42 little ones appeared afraid on stage; and not one tear shed. A couple performers needed a potty break during the show, I suppose. They were quietly ushered off stage only to rejoin the group moments later.
Each child had a time front and center stage as the group sang and danced to “Have a Holly Jolly Christmas,” “Santa Claus Is Coming to Town,” “Jingle Bells,” “Frosty the Snowman,” “Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer,” “Rocking Around the Christmas Tree,” and “Feliz Navidad.”
I was amazed at the entire production from an early pre-performance visit to staging areas where staff dressed the children in costume. Boys and girls dressed in separate classrooms while watching videos projected on large screens. Children were excited but remained orderly for almost an hour before the performance.
It was during the staging period I noticed a petite woman of about my age busily adjusting costumes, or as I would hear her say, “fluffing and puffing.” Regine Skaggs, retired in 2013 after serving as a behavior interventionist at Givens for 18 years, remains active as a volunteer. For the past 25 years, she has made costumes for the three major Givens productions each year, which feature two classes each at Christmas, Easter and at the end of the year, plus an English as second language class production around Mother’s Day.
“I love it,” Mrs. Skaggs said. “It is my hobby to make the children sparkle. These programs are good for children to have their time in the spotlight. It’s good for their development, and it is something they never forget.”
Early childhood development is what T.G Givens is all about. The success of the program was made quite apparent with last night’s production. Congratulations to the Givens staff and to principal Sheila Ensley, parent coordinator Kim Miller, teachers Lisa Thompson and Jerra Foreman and assistants Teresa Mitchell and Debra Nunley.
And to the 42 children who performed so well on stage, thank you for a job well done.
