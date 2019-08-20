Football season is another week closer, and each of our local teams completed the first week of scrimmages. More scrimmages will take place Thursday and Friday, and a full schedule of the scrimmage slate can be seen on today’s sports page.
Each football team in the Red River Valley recently hosted its own media day to showcase the players and talk about the upcoming season.
With the media days and preseason coming to a close, expect to see this year’s edition of the RRV Playbook Football Magazine coming soon. Last season, eight of the 10 schools in our coverage area reached the playoffs, and four schools advanced past the first round.
The regular season will kick off Friday, Aug. 30, with a full slate of games. Paris High will travel to Texarkana to take on the Pleasant Grove Hawks, while North Lamar opens up its season at Pottsboro. Chisum hosts Rivercrest, Prairiland welcomes DeKalb and Farmersville will play at Cooper. Honey Grove will battle it out on the road at Bells, while Clarksville looks to earn a road win at Whitewright. Detroit will also venture away from home to face Trenton.
