Paris ISD student Azaria Gray reviewed her schedule, a little puzzled.
“I got put in theater,” she said. “I don’t know how to act.”
Azaria admitted her mom had filled out her schedule form, though. The incoming freshman joined plenty of students around Lamar County on Monday night to go over their schedules or meet their teachers for the upcoming 2019-20 school year.
Across town, students at Stone Middle School went with their parents to their school and reviewed where their classes would be as well. Amberlee Freelen said she liked her schedule, but “it was a little confusing.”
“I have to go back and forth to class, and some classes are in a different building,” she said.
Kaden Daniel, an incoming sixth-grade student at Stone, said he was glad his athletics class was close to the end of the day, so he didn’t have to go through most of the day with sweat on him.
“I didn’t want it for first period,” he said.
Chisum ISD also hosted its open house for the year last night, giving elementary, middle school and high school students the chance to meet their teachers and get school supply lists for the upcoming school year.
Courtney Dyke, a sixth-grader, said she was excited to go back to school this year. She said she is looking forward to
seeing her friends again after the summer.
“I’m excited because we get Chromebooks up there, and I’m excited about joining band,” she said.
Brace Dyke, a ninth-grader, said he was excited to start high school and was looking forward to taking Spanish this year.
“I’m ready for school, I’m ready to be back on campus,” Dyke said. “I’m a little nervous, because I don’t know how much I’ll have on my plate.”
All of the teachers at the schools said they were excited to start another school year and meet their students.
Mary Belcher, a English and history teacher at Chisum High School, said she was looking forward to “new challenges” this year.
“I am looking forward to seeing how we’ve grown, and meeting new kids and learning from them,” she said.
School for Paris, Prairiland, Chisum and North Lamar ISDs starts Thursday to ease students into the new school year.
