CLARKSVILLE — Two Red River County school districts are partnering to provide pre-k education. Clarksville and Detroit ISDs recently finalized an agreement to offer Head Start in the area.
“The agreement is actually the result of federal regulations, and this has been going on for a few years,” Clarksville Superintendent Kermit Ward said. “The government only allows one Head Start program per county, so Clarksville will provide the teachers, facilities and equipment and (Detroit ISD) pays for it.”
However, Ward said, Head Start students at Detroit still receive their education at Detroit, and do not need to travel to Clarksville.
The program has benefits as well as drawbacks, the superintendent said.
Among the benefits is training that both Clarksville and Detroit teachers receive together, Ward said. Downsides include some confusion that can arise when it comes to compensating employees.
“One thing that can definitely be a challenge is that they’re paying our teachers, but their school calendar is different than ours, and also their pay schedule is different,” Ward said. “I do think this causes issues, unfortunately.”
Though Detroit ISD Head Start students don’t actually attend Clarksville ISD to receive their education, Ward said the program was receiving students from another district, Rivercrest ISD.
“We have a few students who come from out that way, because Rivercrest doesn’t have a pre-k program, and I’d like to see us expand and bring in more,” he said. “The biggest benefit is that we’d be helping more children get prepared and get a head up on learning, but there’s also a financial benefit, because the state will fund you for those kids.
“The key to bringing in more kids like that is just to keep getting better with what we’re doing, more than doing anything differently per se. Last year, our district rating was a 70, and in our preliminary ratings for this year, we’re up to 79. So, if we continue improving like that, our accomplishments will speak for themselves and bring more people in.”
