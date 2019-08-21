DETROIT — Last year, Detroit ISD teamed up with the Paris-based Success Center for Learning to help struggling middle and elementary students. This year, they’re adding seniors.
“It’s a really neat program, where the high school students help the younger students in the Success Center lab each day,” Center director P.G. Morrison said. “They actually train and go into the Success Center labs at the elementary and junior high and work with the students.”
Morrison said Success Center has labs in schools in Quanah, Mineral Wells, Crowell and Perrin Whitt.
“And, we’re looking at Prairiland,” he said.
It’s a win-win situation for all students involved, Detroit High School counselor Christie Welch said.
“I feel my seniors are having to take everything they’ve learned and apply it as a teacher would,” she said.
And, the younger
students look up to the seniors, she added.
“It’s amazing, because they can say the same thing the same way the teacher said it. … They say it one time, and I swear it just clicks, because they look up to these kids,” Welch said. “I feel both groups benefit a lot.”
The 12 seniors participating this year are: Hailee Moist, Cody Beck, Kyler Scott, Jesus Monasterio, Matthew Marquez, Britney Ricks, Allison Whitley, Hannah Lillis, Kaisen Eldridge, Lois Wims, Harlee Long and Jacie Jenkins, Welch said. And, these students are chosen based on their end-of-course exams, grades and recommendations from teachers and staff.
“They’re just all-around good kids,” she said.
Her seniors have found out just how much work teaching is, she said.
“They realized this is not a blow-off class at all,” Welch said. “From when they step through the door, they are working on flash cards, reading, listening to students read. One of my students said, ‘I felt like I learned just as much as the junior high kids.’”
