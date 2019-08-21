HONEY GROVE — Honey Grove ISD kicked off the new school year by passing its new budget and a lower tax rate.
The board on Tuesday voted and approved an $8 million budget and a $1.28 tax rate, down from last year’s tax rate of $1.35. The new budget included pay raises for district staff, from teachers to librarians, courtesy of House Bill 3. The pay rate is determined by a legislative formula and is based on experience and state minimums. Superintendent Todd Morrison said Honey Grove teachers received the new state base standard plus an additional $1,000.
Morrison said the school district received about $76,000 in additional funding as a result of accepting 25 students from the now defunct Roxton ISD. With voter approval, Roxton and Chisum ISDs consolidated at the end of the 2018-19 school year, and while many Roxton students will attend Chisum schools, the district also bordered Honey Grove ISD.
In addition to passing the new budget, the board heard an update from Morrison on district accountability. He said the district went up five points this year, finishing with a B average overall — close to other area school districts, he noted. Morrison also said the district was working with students who needed extra assistance, but noted the demographic in need of support was “a population we don’t typically target.”
“When you look at our eco-disadvantaged kids, we had some good gains there, huge ones. As a district right now, we’re up around 70%,” he said. “So the gains we had there, those are some celebrations.”
Tammy Mariani, principal at Honey Grove High School, said accountability for high school students was “a moving target.”
“Our tests certainly count, you know that. Our STAAR performance counts. But so much of ours comes from career readiness, comes from our graduation rate, things that certainly can have an impact. But just like always, it’s a moving target,” she said. “We had a really strong class this past year that graduated, so that certainly will help us in the future. We’ve all got work cut out for us.”
Aside from discussing accountability, the board also reviewed staff development reports from school principals. Mariani said new high school staff began a strong first week with district introductions, a tour, employee handbook review and staff meetings, along with shooter safety and cybersecurity review. Mariani also said they emphasized accountability to the staff, reminding teachers to track their students and give the children the tools and time they need to succeed.
“Everything was very well received,” she said.
The board approved the school calendar, the football calendar, the board calendar and July minutes and financial statements. They also approved the employee handbook, and a probationary contract for Britta Foote as a classroom teacher after going into executive session for personnel matters.
