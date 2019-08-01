According to an expanded look at the Louisiana Purchase, Thomas Jefferson intended to send the Lewis and Clark expedition to the West coast even before Napoleon agreed to the sale of the land.
That historical nugget and more were topics covered this summer at the Humanities Texas seminar at Texas Christian University in Fort Worth, attended by Stone Middle School’s history teacher Casey Jordan.
“I knew for sure it was a great big thing, but then it was ‘wow, he really jumped out on a limb there,’” Jordan said, who added he has always had a “huge spot” in his heart for the third president of the United States.
The five-day seminar in June put a lot of historical events into greater context, he said. The institute covered the presidencies of George Washington, John Adams, Thomas Jefferson and James Madison; the first U.S. Congress; Alexander Hamilton and the American economy; foreign policy and national defense; American women in the early 19th century; the Marshall Court; Native Americans in the expanding nation; slavery in the Early Republic and the War of 1812. Gordon S. Wood, Alva O. Way University Professor and Professor of History Emeritus at Brown University and the recipient of the 1993 Pulitzer Prize for History, delivered the institute’s keynote lecture.
Jordan said he learned so much from the seminar, including how the political views of the founding fathers weren’t quite as harmonious as some people think, very similar to today’s political climate.
“No, there were duels and fights over the issues,” he said. “It’s been a whole bunch of breaking eggs to make a very big omelette.”
Jordan said he wasn’t quite sure how he heard about the seminar, but he knew he definitely wanted to attend. The Paris native, who made a mid-career switch from insurance to teaching, said last school year was his first time teaching U.S. history, which has always been a passion of his.
“I learned a lot about what eighth-graders will and won’t do,” he said, laughing.
But, he said, a lot of what he learned this summer will be applied to the classroom.
“It makes it a better story,” he said, “and I hope that keeps them interested.”
While he may get continuing education credits for the seminar, Jordan said he didn’t care.
“I hope I can do something like this every summer,” he said.
North Lamar ISD covered part of the costs for him to attend, Jordan said, adding there is much support throughout the district for teachers furthering their expertise and doing the most they can for their students.
“Teachers are always doing something to prepare, whether they get credit for it or not,” he said. “... There’s so many people (at North Lamar) that are so dedicated. They are going to take us to the next level in the next few years.”
