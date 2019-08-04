The gymnasium at Aaron Parker Elementary School was filled with activity Saturday morning as laughing, smiling children ran around the hardwood floors. No, it wasn’t a gym class; it was Ready, Set, Go, an opportunity for students to get excited and prepared for the coming school year.
The event featured a bounce house, snacks, games and more for children to enjoy. Additionally, children could receive shoe vouchers for Shoe Dept., as well as free backpacks, school supplies and haircuts. Parents had the opportunity to sign their children up for free or reduced lunches.
“My favorite part was the bounce house for sure,” said a grinning Charli Renfro, a rising third-grader. “I also got a popsicle and some popcorn.”
For fellow rising third-grader Kynnason Evans, the best part of the day was meeting her new teacher, Melissa LaVoy.
“She’s really nice,” Evans said.
Free haircuts were provided courtesy of cosmetology students at Paris Junior College, overseen by Cassie Edmonson, who graduated from the program last year.
“I think this is a great way to be a part of the community and do something for the kids,” she said.
Hughes thanked the community for making the event possible, adding the backpacks, school supplies and shoe vouchers all were contributed by local groups and individuals.
“We really couldn’t have done this without the community support, and that means a lot to me,” she said. “It’s been great; we’ve had a lot of people show up, a lot of kids leaving with smiling faces and I can’t wait for a great school year.”
Aaron Parker Elementary’s Ready, Set, Go was not the only back-to-school event during the weekend. At Paris Junior High School, Impact Church hosted its inaugural Back 2 School Community Give Back.
Like the Aaron Parker event, it featured a bounce house, face painting, games, food and more. Free backpacks, school supplies and other items were available as well.
“In addition to school supplies, we also had free toothbrushes, toothpaste and other general items,” said event coordinator and lead pastor at Impact Church Amanda Miller. “The idea was to meet some practical needs in the community, help our kids in the community prepare for (going) back to school and to give them an opportunity to have some fun, too.”
“I really liked the bounce house, and also I got a snow cone” said Aikin Elementary School student Allison London, sticking out her blue tongue for emphasis.
“I think this is a great event… I’d definitely come again next year,” said Zac Jones, London’s grandfather.
Gabe Miller, who serves alongside wife Amanda as another lead pastor at Impact Church, said he was pleased with the turnout, considering this was the event’s first year, and said between 300 to 500 came out.
Gabe Miller said he would like to see the Back 2 School Community Give Back become a recurring annual event, and he added he hopes to involve more businesses and churches in years to come.
