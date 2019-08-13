North Lamar ISD could see a lower tax rate in Fiscal Year 2019-20, after its Board of Trustees approved a proposed tax rate lower than the current year’s due to recent state legislation.
The board voted 6-0, with trustee Joel Sanders absent, to set the approved tax rate at 97 cents, down from the current fiscal year’s $1.04.
North Lamar finance director Melissa Darrow said the change is due to tax compression as a result of House Bill 3.
Darrow added the change won’t have much of an impact on the district’s taxpayers.
“I think the 97 cents and $1.04 are such comparable rates, I don’t think the taxpayers will see much of a difference unless our appraisals go up,” she said.
The board also unanimously approved a budget adjustment, and moved $900 from the supplies budget to professional contracted services. Darrow said the change was made for the school’s disciplinary alternative education program.
