Ansley Downs said when she and the other Paris ISD students at the International Future Problem Solvers competition talked about how they might do, all of them agreed at least one needed to hit it out of the park.
“We said, ‘One of us has got to win this. We can’t let Mrs. Strom down,’” Downs said.
Downs took home the world champion title for global issues problem solving and credited the win to her coach, Sandra Strom, who has announced her retirement from coaching Future Problem Solvers at Paris High School.
“This is my swan song,” Strom said, although she added she would have been just as proud of her students even if they hadn’t taken home anything from the international competition.
This also is Downs’s last year with the organization, since she graduated in May and will be attending Texas A&M in College Station in the fall.
For her competition, taking place this year at the University of Massachusetts in Amherst, working entirely by herself, Downs had to come up with a solution to how to re-introduce previously extinct animals, brought back by scientific breakthroughs in genetics into a new habitat on Earth. For this competition, students were given their topic to study several weeks beforehand.
De-extinction is a fairly new science, Downs said, so there wasn’t that much material she could reasonably study, and for some reason, they had a shorter study period than last year, only five weeks. Her solution involved the creation of Biosphere 3, based off of the real-life Biosphere 2, with nano swarms to monitor the animal for their health and any genetic abnormalities.
Downs, who previously only worked in teams, said it’s harder working alone because she could so easily get off topic.
“If I go down a rabbit hole, I’m gone,” she said.
For the competition, Downs said she had to write eight 100-word challenges surrounding the topic, come up with a keyword phrase, write out eight different 150-word potential solutions and wrap it up with a two-page proposition. Students aren’t allowed any outside help with the competition, so no Google-fact-checking or notes on the subject.
“I was writing the last 30 seconds of the competition,” Downs said.
When the awards rolled around, Downs found her name called along with four other students to the stage. Strom said they listed the winners backwards, with the fourth runner-up first.
“As they’re going through the places, her eyes were getting bigger and bigger,” Strom said. “When her name was called, all of our students were screaming and all of the Texas delegation was screaming.”
While in the Massachusetts area, the students wound up taking the Freedom Trail through Boston, where they saw Faneuil Hall and a cemetery where several instigators of the American Revolution are buried. Strom said at Amherst the cafeteria had a banner stating the university was named by U.S. News and World Report as the best college dining hall in the nation.
“It was the best food I think any of us had ever had,” Strom said.
Though this is her last year coaching for FPS, Strom said she will still be involved in the organization, since she received an offer to serve on the state FPS board, and will still teach at Paris High School.
“She won’t be able to stay away,” Downs said. “She’s tireless.”
Strom said her time spent challenging her students in the program has “been a blessing.”
“It’s a been a joy,” she said. “To me FPS is a way we can learn to be better stewards of the world God gave us. I’ve sent a lot of world-changers out there, and that’s a joy in itself.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.