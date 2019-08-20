Paris ISD property owners will receive a 10-cent break on their property taxes following Monday action by the Board of Trustees.
Business manager Tish Holleman asked the board to approve the tax rate going from $1.455 per $100 valuation to $1.3534, a difference of 10.16 cents. The change will drop tax payments on a home worth $100,000 from $1,455 to $1,353.40.
The board approved the measure unanimously.
Holleman also told trustees to hold onto their hats because their insurance premium almost doubled. Originally, the district received notice its rate for the year would be $172,000. That was to provide coverage of the school district, which is pooled with other districts to cover risk. The check had already been sent, she said.
However, at the beginning of August, the district received notice its premium had jumped to $300,000. The insurer had moved the coverage renewal date to Sept. 1, instead of the original June 1, which is why the district received late notice of the change. A driving factor was a lot of “weather-related events,” Holleman said.
“It’s not a surprise the premiums have skyrocketed,” she said. “(Insurance is) a big ol’ mess nationwide, and we are suddenly caught in the big middle of it.”
She’s been working with board member Clifton Fendley to find quotes from other insurers to see if the district can get a lower premium. She said the board needed to be prepared to either pay the remaining amount on the current premium or to approve going with a new insurance carrier.
The board also approved the contract with Solar One for electrical utility and solar panel design build on up to six of the district’s schools.
