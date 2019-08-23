When her 4-year-old son got off the bus from his first day at the Lamar County Head Start program, Paris parent Bianca Metcalf expected to see a smiling face. Instead, she was met with lethargic behavior, a reddened complexion and watery eyes.
Metcalf said she asked the bus driver if her son had been crying.
“No, he’s hot,” the driver responded.
On August days when the heat index can approach 110 degrees, children as young as 4 are riding buses without air conditioning in Paris ISD — while seven non-route activity buses with air conditioning are in the bus barn.
Gary Preston, assistant superintendent of personnel and student services, said the activity buses are used frequently, adding he could not speak to why the buses are not used in regular routes during the summer months. Preston referred further questions to Joseph Justiss, the district’s transportation director, who did not return calls for comment by press time.
Preston said the schools have coolers of water they offer to students. He also said many of the special needs buses have air
conditioning. Preston said “some” of the district’s route buses have air conditioning, and drivers on buses without it keep the windows down to allow air to circulate. He said teachers are told to be mindful of their students and to have them drink water throughout the day.
“We take the children’s safety very seriously,” he said. “We work with the teachers to keep students hydrated and keep an eye on them, especially the young ones who can’t always communicate that.”
Metcalf said she was particularly concerned by her son’s situation because he has asthma and a speech impediment.
“He couldn’t communicate (his discomfort) even if he wanted to,” she said.
Metcalf contacted school administration, but said the staff did not respond well to her comments.
“I felt like I was a thorn in their side,” she said.
Metcalf said she and her husband now pick their son up from school and are not planning to let him ride the bus again.
Activist Brenda Cherry said there is concern for bus drivers exposed to the extreme heat. If one of them became unconscious, it could cause an accident, she said.
“I do think it’s very important, and I know this issue is being addressed in different places, not just in Paris,” she said.
