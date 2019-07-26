A grandfather’s loss of hearing thought to be from years of loud noises on the farm prompted his grandson to research T-post driver noise reduction to prevent hearing loss.
T-post drivers are used to drive metal fence posts into the ground with the resulting metal on metal contact producing a deafening high-pitched sound.
Connecting those dots formed the basis of incoming Prairiland High School senior and FFA member Ryan Dougherty’s award-winning project. Now, Dougherty will travel to Indianapolis, Indiana, in October to defend his 2018 national title in Agriscience competition at the 2019 National FFA Convention and Exposition after winning a consecutive state title earlier this month in Fort Worth.
“I’m definitely looking forward to going back this year, hopefully to do a repeat,” Dougherty said Thursday. “This is the third extension of a project I started my freshman year to apply different sound reduction applications to T-post drivers.”
Dougherty said he started the project by comparing three different type T-post drivers to see if one was quieter, and to see what high sound levels can do to hearing. Each year he extended his work to research different materials to reduce noise. He has reduced sound decibels significantly, Dougherty said, but not to an acceptable range for the drivers to be used safely without sound protection.
“I plan to continue my research next year and expand on a safety campaign to inform the younger generation of farmers of the dangers,” Dougherty said, adding “unfortunately, my grandad has not paid attention to my research and still does not use hearing protection. He’s still out there making his hearing worse and worse.”
In Agriscience Fair competition, Dougherty participates in Power, Structural and Technical Systems in the engineering division. As the state champion, he will receive a scholarship from the Richard Wallrath Educational Foundation.
At the state convention, Dougherty served as a Texas FFA Foundation Ambassador, one of more than 60 FFA members selected as official liaisons to sponsors, special guests and dignitaries on behalf of the Texas FFA during the annual Texas FFA Convention.
