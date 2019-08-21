Prairiland ISD trustees adopted a $1.0995 property tax rate per $100 valuation to support a $12.3 million budget at a Monday meeting in the Administration Building, 466 FM 196 South.
Of the $1.0995 tax rate, 97 cents is for maintenance and operations and 12.95 cents is for bonded indebtedness.
Trustees also approved 2019-20 Lamar County Appraisal District budget and adopted a resolution to allow Lamar County 4-H leaders to serve as adjunct staff. This allows students who attend 4-H-sponsored events to be excused from school.
The board of trustees awarded fuel and propane bids to Blankinship Oil Co. for rack price plus 9 cents per gallon and Cooper Propane for $1.35 per gallon.
