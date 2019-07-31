BOGATA — Rivercrest ISD proposed a new tax rate of $1.28 per $100 valuation, new pay scales for professional and auxiliary staff, and a new $8 million budget Tuesday night, all of which will be the subject of a public hearing Aug. 26.
The proposed pay scales will include a $2,500 raise for auxiliary staff, and a 2% raise above the state standard for professional staff, including teachers. The raises are a result of House Bill 3, which funded a statewide pay increase for teachers and school staff across Texas.
The new proposed tax rate is a combination of a $1.06 maintenance and operations tax rate and 22-cent interest and sinking tax rate. The previous rate was $1.32.
The tax rate must strike a delicate balance, enabling the district to make its bond payments while saving taxpayers money — a concern that financial director Tiffany Mabe voiced at the meeting.
“Here’s the thing, here’s what concerns me: we’ve got to be able to make our bond payment, we can’t default on that,” she said. “We don’t have that much longer on the payment; we’ve just got to figure out how to get the payments made.”
Board member Ryan Case proposed the $1.28 rate.
“Why don’t we just do the 22 cents? That’s still a 4-cent savings, and as the years go on, we can always back down if we need to,” he said. “That guarantees your bond payment, you don’t hit fund balance and you still save money on your total tax rate. I wouldn’t want to raise it now 5 cents and then three years from now, be like ‘oh crap, we need to raise it again.’”
After some discussion, the board agreed on the proposed rate, deciding it was the most flexible and cost-effective option from Mabe’s presented options.
Of the proposed 2019-20 budget, 65% will be
salaries, including the new district pay scales. Under HB 3, 30% of the district’s new formula-based funding must go toward full-time staff pay increases, and auxiliary staff also will receive a raise, Mabe said.
The 2% wage increase is standard, according to the Texas State Teachers Association, which has reported raises from 2% to 8% statewide. There is no one-size-fits-all amount, but the number is based on a formula from the Legislature and each teacher’s amount of experience. “Fast-growth districts,” where property values are increasing, also can add district value, according to the TSTA. Mabe said Rivercrest is considered a fast-growth district.
The total proposed budget is a little over $8 million. Revenue comes from local sources, state sources and federal sources, with 70% of revenue coming from the state. Mabe said budget priorities include meeting academic needs; maintaining student/teacher ratios; having a balanced budget; meeting HB 3 requirements; upgrading and expanding facilities and future improvement policies.
The board will present its proposed rates, budget and pay scales at 6 p.m. Aug. 26.
