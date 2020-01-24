New Light Baptist Church of Ambia will honor its pastor, Danny C. Dinkins, and apostle, Kathy Mayes, at 3 p.m. Sunday during a 29th pre-anniversary celebration at Redeem Outreach. 1103 E. Tudor St, in Paris.
Pastor/founder Steven L. Harris is to speak.
New Light Baptist Church, Ambia, is at FR 1506, southeast of Brookston. Call 903-783-0342.
