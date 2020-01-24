The Greater Paris District will hold an evangelist service at 3 p.m., Sunday at Overcomer’s Church of God In Christ, 909 7th St. NW.
Speaker is Fidel Cantry of Freedom Tabernacle Church of God in Christ of Paris.
Elder Lester Nunley is pastor at Overcomer’s Church of God in Christ.
