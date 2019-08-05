A packed sanctuary at Faith Tabernacle Baptist Church brought joyous praise to the Lord on Sunday afternoon as a congregation honored its pastor’s 19 years of service.
Pastor C.E. Wallace Sr. and his wife, Sister Lanita Wallace, listened from a place of honor as the congregation sang praises to the Lord, and the Rev. L.C. Slaughter of Living Word Missionary Baptist Church, 50 32nd St. NW, brought a message of joy to believers.
Time and again, the Wallaces were cited for their dedication to the Lord and selfless service to others as those gathered honored the couple.
“I am so glad I came here seven years ago because if I had not I would have missed out on a true blessing,” Tiffany Webster said about the church’s first lady. “Thank you for always encouraging me. You are always there to help someone.”
In a tribute to the senior pastor, Allan Webster spoke of miracles and encouragement.
“I have seen God work miracles right before my eyes through him,” Webster said of his pastor. “He is always encouraging and says, ‘Hang in there; God’s got something planned for you.’”
Speaking from Romans 8:28-36, the visiting pastor reminded worshippers of God’s calling, and how Pastor Wallace fulfills the qualifications.
“If you are called, He justified you; he certified you and made sure you are qualified to do the work He has for you to do,” Slaughter said.
He then spoke to the congregation about the joy that comes from being true followers of Jesus, and how Christians are to live in a suffering world.
“Hardships will happen to the believer, but because of God, things come together for the good,” Slaughter said. “All things good, bad and ugly work together for those who love Him and want to be more like Jesus.”
After the service, Pastor Wallace spoke of the couple’s appreciation for the celebration and how proud he is of the new church dedicated earlier this year.
“It is such a joy to be around such lovely people, and such a privilege to serve the Lord,” Wallace said. “We so appreciate today’s service.”
And about the new church, Wallace said, “God is good.”
