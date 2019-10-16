Paris’ engineer and code enforcement officers stressed the importance of a meeting with city staff early on in the planning of construction projects at a second building code seminar sponsored by the Lamar County Chamber of Commerce at an informational session Tuesday at Love Civic Center.
Attended by roughly 30 business owners and contractors, the meeting also featured Amy Miller, regional representative of Verisk Analytics, a company that provides Insurance Service Office public protection classifications (ISO ratings) used by insurance companies to determine insurance rates.
Miller reviewed steps the company takes to issue ratings from 1 through 10, with one being the highest and 10 the lowest based on a number of factors including fire department equipment, fire response time, personnel per engine, training, water supply for fire protection among other things.
“Paris has a 3 rating,” Miller said in response to a question. “That’s fantastic.”
City engineer Carla Easton, building official John Ankrum and fire marshal Clyde Crews talked about the planning and permitting process.
“When you have an idea, come talk with us before you do anything else,” Easton said, explaining a pre-development meeting with herself, Ankrum and Crews could save headaches later on.
Easton discussed zoning requirements and the platting process, which requires the assistance of a civil engineer and possibly a surveyor and an architect.
“Platting simply means the property is a build-ready site,” Easton said. “The process takes some time, and if you don’t know that in advance, it could negatively affect the timeline for your project.”
For zoning changes, Easton said a $200 fee is required to be submitted by the 15th of the month to allow for two public hearings, which require posting in The Paris News. One hearing is before the Planning & Zoning Commission, which meets the first Monday of the month and the second is before Paris City Council at its meeting on the fourth Monday of the month.
“You need to allow about six months before construction begins,” Easton said, explaining zoning takes about six weeks, platting from four to eight weeks, building plan preparation about eight weeks and building plan review about two weeks.
Ankrum discussed differences between residential and commercial building permit process, explaining any structural work within the city requires a permit. Some can be acquired during a quick visit to City Hall while others require more time, particularly for commercial buildings.
For new homes, Ankrum said property must be platted and the builder needs to have site plans and a grading plan to indicate how water is to drain along with floor plans with an engineered foundation because of the expansive soil in the area.
The building official also explained the six times new construction receives city inspections including for temporary electricity, after plumbing is roughed in, before a foundation is poured, after construction is in the dry, and after gas and electrical work is completed. A final inspection is made before a certificate of occupancy is granted.
Fire marshal Crews becomes involved with the permitting process mostly in commercial work when fire alarms and sprinkler systems are required.
“All water supplies and plans need to be submitted and approved before vertical construction can begin,” he said. “That’s why it’s important if you want to build something in Paris or remodel something, the first step should always be to come in and sit down and talk with us about what processes you might run into going forward.”
