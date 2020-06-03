Fire and rescue

JUNE 2 to JUNE 3

Structure Fire

June 3

1:51 to 3:38 a.m.: 136 33rd St. NW.

First Responder-Paris

June 2

11:15 to 11:35 p.m.: 13700 FR 1497.

Vehicle Crash with Injury

June 2

9:24 to 9:37 a.m.: 1825 NE Loop 286.

1:50 to 2:02 p.m.: 2220 NE Loop 286.

Public Service

June 2

9:15 to 9:22 a.m.: 3414 Clarksville St.

2:45 to 3 p.m., 275 34th St. SW.

