Fire and rescue

JUNE 2 to JUNE 3
Structure Fire
June 3
1:51 to 3:38 a.m.: 136 33rd St. NW.
First Responder-Paris
June 2
11:15 to 11:35 p.m.: 13700 FR 1497.
Vehicle Crash with Injury
June 2
9:24 to 9:37 a.m.: 1825 NE Loop 286.
1:50 to 2:02 p.m.: 2220 NE Loop 286.
Public Service
June 2
9:15 to 9:22 a.m.: 3414 Clarksville St.
2:45 to 3 p.m., 275 34th St. SW.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.