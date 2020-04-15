Fire and Rescue for April 14 to April 15
Structure Fire. Alarm, Smoke
6 to 10:22, 520 Deshong Drive.
First Responder-Paris
8:48 to 9:12 a.m., 155 12th St. Se.
1:55 to 2:04 p.m., 2810 Stillhouse Road.
3:21 to 3:30 p.m., 525 13th St. SE.
3:34 to 3:49 p.m., 322 25th St. NE.
5:54 to 6:23 p.m., 3165 Clark Lane.
10:13 to 10:42 p.m., 400 4th St. SW.
Vehicle Crash with Injury
12 to 12:11 p.m., 2475 N. Main St.
Public Service
6:40 to 7:02 a.m., 29 4th St. NW.
2:40 to 3:09 p.m., 625 46th St. NE.
2:55 to 3:33 p.m., 2645 W. Houston St.
