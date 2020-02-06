FEB. 5 to FEB. 6
Paris Police Department
Mykal Anthony Pyles, 28: Manufacture /delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, 4 to 200 grams.
Angela Rene Sikes, 40: Manufacture /delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, 4 to 200 grams.
Amanda Fay Hurley, 39: Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, 1 to 4 grams.
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Eddie Dean Kyle, 53: Assault (Class C).
Coralynn Marie Marton, 19: Aggravated Robbery.
Richard Paul Moore, 40: Driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container, obstruction/retaliation (two counts).
Reno Police Department
Kevin Brian Berry, 39: Driving while intoxicated, second.
Constable Precinct 5
Phillip Aaron Pullins, 44: Contempt of court/disobedience of court.
