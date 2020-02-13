For the record cuffs
FEB. 12 to FEB. 13

Paris Police Department

Steven Marquet Wallace, 35: Motion to revoke/possession of marijuana, 5 to 50 pounds.

Nathan Wayne Logsdon, 28: Aggravated assualt date/family/household member with a weapon.

Lamar County Sheriff’s Office

Casey Randle Griffith, 40: Bench warrant/possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, 4 to 200 grams, repeat offender.

Reno Police Department

David Matthew Keller, 38: Failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Constable Precinct 5

Javis Marzest Bell, 30: Assault causing bodily injury.

