FEB. 19 to FEB. 20
Paris Police Department
James Ray Battle Jr., 49: Unlawful delivery/manufacture with intent to simulate a controlled substance, habitual offender.
Jerry Wayne Watts, 22: Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram, unlawful carrying of a weapon.
Samuel DeWayne Brooks, 46: Capias pro fine/assault causing bodily injury/family violence, aggravated assault with a deadly weaponn.
Bryan Lynn Thompson, 49: Manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, 1 to 4 grams.
Kwame Otoya Ferguson, 39: Manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, 4 to 200 grams (four counts).
David Allen Pardee Jr., 42: Manufacture/delivery of a contolled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram in a drug free zone, IAT.
Ricky Levon Patt, 42: Manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, 1 to 4 grams.
Shambreka Denise Mathis, 31: Resisting arrest/search/transport.
Alisha Chonte Cashion, 30: Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram.
