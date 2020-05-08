Grass/Brush Fire
May 7
5:02 to 5:16 p.m., 900 E. Booth St.
First Responder-Paris
May 7
12 to 12:14 p.m., 925 S. Main St.
12 to 12:12 p.m., 2900 Stillhouse Road.
12:59 to 1:35 p.m., 1600 Bonham St.
5:26 to 5:39 p.m., 2810 Stillhouse Road.
10:23 to 10:50 p.m., 375 Amherst Road.
Vehicle Crash with Injury
May 7
12:48 to 12:49 p.m., 2800 NE Loop 286.
Public Service
May 7
6:15 to 6:21 a.m., 2315 W. Kaufman St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.