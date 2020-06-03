JUNE 2 to JUNE 3
Paris Police Department
Joshua Lamar Mitchell, 38: Evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 3, less than 28 grams, possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces.
Roy Dennis Lee Jr., 29: Continuous violence against the family, failure to identify/giving false fictitious information, fleeing a police officer.
Russell Guy Holland, 28: Criminal trespass.
Jennifer Marie Tidwell, 30: Criminal trespass, interfering with public duties.
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Santwan DeWayne Gray, 41: Violation of parole.
Ryan Anthony Midey, 36: Possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces, possession of drug paraphernalia
Randa Michelle Burns, 42: Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram, possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces.
District Attorney’s Office
Shelby Nicole Means, 39: Abandon/endanger a child/criminal negligence.
