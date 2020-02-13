FEB. 12 to FEB. 13
Structure Fire, Alarm, Smoke
11:04 to 11:07 p.m., 2466 FR 137.
First Responder-Paris
6:13 to 6:37 a.m., 1025 Wilburn St.
8:25 to 8:28 a.m., 2859 Lamar Ave.
8:42 to 8:59 a.m., 1445 26th St. NE.
11:26 to 11:40 a.m., 1445 26th St. NE.
12:50 to 1:09 p.m., 2900 Stilhouse Road.
2:32 to 2:46 p.m., 2645 W. Houston St.
2:57 to 3:23 p.m., 358 1st St. NE.
4:48 to 5:38 p.m., 1530 1st St. NE.
5:27 to 5:40 p.m., 1715 N.Main St.
8:17 to 8:40 p.m., 2900 Stillhouse Road.
11:29 to 11:52 p.m., 2900 Stillhouse Road.
5:43 to 6:05 a.m., 520 8th St. SE.
Public Service
8:41 to 8:50 a.m., 940 Old Jefferson Road.
6:45 to 7:08 p.m., 345 27th St. NE.
9:48 to 9:59 p.m., 2151 Bonham St.
